South Shields pharmacy staff delighted after being nominated for health award

Staff at a South Tyneside pharmacy are overjoyed after being nominated for a Best of Health Award by grateful customers.

Flagg Court Pharmacy, in Dale Street, South Shields, was nominated for the Pharmacy of the Year award in the annual celebration of our health heroes.

Flagg Court Pharmacy has been nominated for a Best of Health Award . From left, phamacists James Tully and Tony Schofield.

The pharmacy was praised for the way staff go above and beyond to make life easier for its customers.

One customer said they have a personal reason why they want the pharmacy to be recognised for their efforts.

The nomination said: “My 86-year-old dad has medication dispensed from Flagg Court Pharmacy and the dispensing technicians have made sure that his medication is correct and delivered on time to his home every week. “Dad has been in hospital twice since December 2016 and his medication has changed frequently in recent months, but staff have dealt with these changes efficiently and with great care.

“Flagg Court Pharmacy have made life so much easier for us as a family and I hope to be able to thank them by nominating them for this award.”

The pharmacy which has nine staff, including two pharmacists James Tully and Tony Schofield, also carries out health checks and flu jabs for customers.

Mr Tully said he was delighted the pharmacy has been put forward for the award. “It is nice not get some positive feedback as is that is why we went into the profession - to help people as best we can in all aspects of health care.

“It’s really nice to be nominated and have feedback from patients themselves. “Over time you get to know the patients and get to speak to them quite a bit, so it is nice to get feedback and some recognition.”

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group and Quality Hotel Boldon.

The deadline for all nominations is Friday, April 7, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

