South Shields Post Office move to King Street confirmed

The Post Office has confirmed plans to move its South Shields branch to King Street following a public consultation.

The town centre’s redevelopment means the branch’s existing premises, in Keppel Street, will no longer be available.

The new branch, which will provide the same range of services, will be at 8 King Street - previously trading as Officers Club.

There will be a modern, open-plan layout with six serving positions and two self-service kiosks.

The current branch will close on September 20, with the new branch opening the following day.

Roger Gale, Post Office Sales and Trade Marketing Director, said: “We are sure our customers will be delighted with their new Post Office which will be bright, welcoming and accessible.”

Coun John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “We have worked closely with the Post Office for more than two years to support them with relocation and we are delighted that the facility will be remaining in the town centre.

"We know that many residents rely on this valuable service and will welcome the fact that the Post Office will continue to be accessible and at the heart of the community.

"This announcement marks another important milestone in the delivery of our South Shields 365 town centre vision."