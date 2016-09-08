South Shields pub named North East’s best again

A South Tyneside pub’s owners are overjoyed after taking home a top award from real ale lovers.

The Steamboat, in Mill Dam, South Shields, has once again been hailed as the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) Regional Pub of the Year.

The Steamboat pub, Mill Dam South Shields

The award means the popular pub has taken the number one position two years in a row.

The win comes after CAMRA members carried out ‘mystery shopping’ experiences on pubs across the region which had won CAMRA Branch Awards, before voting for the pub to take the top position.

Manager Kathleen Brain, who runs The Steamboat with a team of nine, says she is delighted with the award.

She said: “We are delighted to win the CAMRA Regional Pub of the Year award.

“We have won it two years in a row now, but we weren’t counting on it. It came as a lovely surprise.

“Winning this means that we are the best pub in our region and now we will go through to the ‘super region competition,’ – going up against pubs in lowland Scotland, Cumbria and Yorkshire.”

The pub – long championed by real ale lovers – is not a stranger to success, after landing the CAMRA Sunderland and South Tyneside ‘Pub of the Year’ award on no less than five previous occasions.

Now the bar, has surpassed itself – being among the top 16 in the whole of the UK.

The latest win will see the favourite watering hole be entered into a ‘super-region’ competition which could eventually see the ale house named the best boozer in the country.

The pub has been hailed by the organisation as being full of character and atmosphere, and is known for its impressive range of beers, from independent and microbrewers on eight handpumps, along with real cider.

Ms Brain put the win was down to the hard work of her staff.

She said: “This award is a highlight in what has been an excellent year.

“We are so grateful to have such wonderful staff whose hard work has lead to us winning this award.

“We couldn’t have done it without them, it was a big team effort.

CAMRA is an independent, voluntary organisation campaigning for real ale, community pubs and consumer rights.

Anynoe who wants more information can visit www.camra.org.uk