South Shields pub stages fundraiser for anti-hunting group

A South Shields pub will host a gig this weekend to raise funds for a group which tries to prevent illegal hunting.

Three local bands and a DJ will perform at The County Hotel in Sunderland Road on Saturday night to raise money for North East Hunt Monitors.

South Shields band B******* will appear at the fundraising night.

The group is made up of volunteers from around the region who risk their own safety to protect wildlife and deter illegal fox hunting.

They aim to gather evidence on photograph and film if they find illegal activities are taking place at hunts.

Punk bands B******* and Force Fed Lies will be performing, along with singer Emily Payne, and DJ Steve of DMP Discos.

Lynne Graham, who has organised the gig, said: "All the proceeds of the night will go to North East Hunt Monitors to help their ongoing fight against illegal fox hunting.

Force Fed Lies, like the other acts, are appearing free of charge.

"They are volunteers from around the North East, including South Shields, who are out week after week monitoring hunts, ensuring the Hunting Act is enforced, and that our wildlife is protected.

"They risk their own safety - and believe me it can be dangerous - to protect wildlife, disrupt illegal hunts and gather evidence of what is happening."

The Hunting Act 2004 prohibits the hunting with dogs of wild animals such as foxes, deer, hares and mink.

In their manifesto for the recent general election, the Tories promised a vote on repeal of the Act, but public opinion overwhelmingly backs it remaining in place.

Singer Emily Payne will be making her comeback after a few years away from the circuit.

Lynne added: "All the acts appearing on the night are giving up their time for free, as it's a cause they believe in.

"B******* and Force Fed Lies are both well-known on the local gig circuit, while Emily, who's from South Shields, is making her comeback after quitting the pubs and clubs a few years back.

"Steve, our DJ for the night, is from Sunderland, and is no stranger to putting on fundraising events, particularly for animal causes.

"He has a friend who has a rescue centre, and sadly has a lot of foxes come through the doors.

Courtney James, left, assistant manager of The County,with Lynne Graham, who has organised the fundraising night.

"The night is very much about having fun, as well as raising awareness and much-needed funds for the group.

"If groups like the Hunt Monitors do not go out in the field and directly help wildlife, then who will?"

Admission to the fundraising night, which lasts from 7pm to 11pm, is £2 at the door, with all proceeds going to North East Hunt Monitors.