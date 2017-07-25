South Shields pupils bring art to elderly

A home is where the art is for a group of elderly folk in South Tyneside – thanks to a school’s fundraising efforts.

Residents at Westoe Grange Care Home, in South Shields, are brushing up on their arts and crafts skills after a £150 donation for equipment from Ridgeway Primary Academy.

Pupils raised the money – part of an overall total of £900 – from a week of activities, which included a talent show, art exhibition and baking event.

Their support for Westoe Grange is the latest stage in a community partnership which started last Christmas.

Ridgeway pupils Freya Howard, Kelsey Pearce, Sam Ameen and Michael Rising, all 11, visited residents to see the equipment purchased.

It included paper, pens, ribbons and sponges, as well as drawing books referencing past years that help residents with dementia recall events.

Melissa Baker, assistant headteacher and head of early years at Ridgeway, in Park Avenue, said: “We are always looking to make new and important links with the community. The pupils’ efforts during the fundraising week were supported wonderfully well by their parents, relatives and carers, and we are delighted to be able to help Westoe Grange.”

The remainder of the money raised has been used by Ridgeway to purchase musical equipment for the school.

Liz Capewell, deputy manager at Westoe Grange Care Home, in Horsley Hill Road, said: “I am very grateful to the school and its pupils for this fantastic support. Arts and crafts is a very popular activity with our residents and our equipment is very well used by them.

“We hold regular sessions, but some residents also enjoy using the equipment by themselves.

“Our partnership with Ridgeway is is a very good and rewarding relationship, and one we are keen to develop.