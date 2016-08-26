South Shields reality star Marnie Simpson through to Celebrity Big Brother final

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson is through to tonight's live final of Celebrity Big Brother.

She is one of six housemates who will compete to be the final celebrity to walk out of the house at Elstree Studios which has been their home for the past four weeks.

The 24-year-old from South Shields, former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood and Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear face Californian singer Aubrey O'Day, Mob Wives star Renee Graziano and YouTuber - and Frankie Grande, who is the brother of pop star Ariana.

In last night's episode, the housemates voted Grande as their most deserving winner, but viewers appear to have a different opinion.

Bear is odds-on favourite to win with bookmakers William Hill, with Norwood and Simpson trailing behind.

If bookies have their feel for the public vote correct then the US contingent will be the first three out the door.

This series has been rife with controversies including the removal of housemate Christopher Biggins over offensive comments, and complaints to media watchdog Ofcom about frequent nudity and scenes of sexual content between Bear and axed contestant Chloe Khan, and Simpson and evicted Towie star Lewis Bloor.

Bear has also been at the centre of bullying complaints, and recent days have seen Channel 5 accused of "fixing" the show after it chose not to air some incidents involving him, including injuring Samantha Fox's eye during a prank.

* The Celebrity Big Brother final will air on Channel 5 at 9pm.