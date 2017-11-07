South Shields residents take step along the road in safety campaign

Safety campaigners have taken the first step along the road to improving safety at a spot where a pensioner was knocked down and killed.

A temporary crossing has now been installed in Marsden Road, South Shields.

We are working to look at long term solutions. Coun Maxwell

The move came after residents living along the road called for more safety measures after 88-year-old Martha Johnson died when she was hit by a car in August.

The collision happened near the road’s junction with Bulmer Road. A police investigation around the collision is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a temporary crossing has been put in place - with the chance of a permanent one being built in future.

Council bosses are currently looking at a range of measures to improve safety on the road.

Coun Neil Maxwell, who represents the Harton ward, said: “We know residents have had concerns about this stretch of road and we are working alongside the police to look at long term solutions to improve safety.

“Our road safety team has been researching the road and will identify different proposals which the public will be able to view in due course.”

Since the collision traffic and pedestrian surveys have been carried out with data collected being analysed.

From there, a number of permanent options will be looked at and consulted on.

Other temporary measures which have been put in place in the interim include temporary barriers to narrow the road and protect pedestrians and signals equipment. A bus stop has also been relocated to accommodate the crossing.

Over recent years, the council has installed vehicle activated speed signs to help slow down traffic on Marsden Road.

Coun Eileen Leask, for Horsley Hill, said: “Road safety is our priority and I know officers have previously looked into different measures including zebra crossings and traffic lights, but this is a difficult location because of the number of junctions and residents’ driveways.

“Until a more permanent solution has been identified, they have put in a temporary crossing to help allay concerns.”