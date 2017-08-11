South Shields restaurant boss hits road for charity

Have your say

A restaurant boss in South Tyneside is hitting the road to raise cash for charity.

Noor Ahmed will be taking part in his fifth Great North Run when he lines up against 50,000 others on the starting line in Newcastle, next month.

In the past the 49-year-old has raised hundreds of pounds for various charities - including the Children’s Cancer charity and the Toma Fund - in honour of his cousin.

This year, Mr Ahmed - who owns and runs Cafe India, in Ocean Road, South Shields, will be running in aid of the British Heart Foundation in memory of his cousin Istiak Yusuf.

The 25-year-old, who lived in Luton, died in June 2015.

Mr Ahmed said: “This will be the fifth time I have done the Great North Run and every time, I try and aim for a better time.

“I am hoping to raise £500 for the British Heart Foundation.

“I have set myself a target to do the Great North Run 10 times. Every year I am getting fitter and fitter and every year I choose a different charity to run for.”

Mr Ahmed currently runs five times a week as part of his training for the run.

The Great North Run, on Sunday, September 10, sees runners take their place on the starting line in Newcastle before they set off on the 13.1 mile route through Gateshead to finish in South Shields.

Mr Ahmed added: “Great North Run day is always a busy day at the restaurant.

“So once I’ve finished I will do what I have done in previous years, and go into work.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Mr Ahmed can call into the restaurant to leave a donation.