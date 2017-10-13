South Shields restaurant boss pounds the miles for heart charity

A half-marathon challenge and a charity night hosted by a restaurant boss in memory of his cousin has helped boost the funds of a heart charity.

Noor Ahmed took part in his fifth Great North Run - completing the 13.1 mile distance in two hours 20 minutes.

Despite being pleased with his half-marathon efforts, the owner of Cafe India in Ocean Road, South Shields, also organised a charity dinner in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The night was aimed at boosting his fundraising total and raise awareness of the cause - which funds research into heart disease and prevention.

Collectively his efforts raised £750 for the charity.

Mr Ahmed, who was running in memory of his cousin Istiak Yusuf, 25, who died in June 2015, said: “I would like to thank all my friends and Cafe India customers for sponsoring me and donating towards this fundraising effort.

“Running at the GNR is a great privilege and I am delighted I have been able to raise this amount for this great charity.”

He added: “It was very personal for me as I ran this year in memory of my cousin who died of heart disease, so this one is for him.”

In the past the 49-year-old has raised hundreds of pounds for various charities - including the Children’s Cancer charity and the Toma Fund.

He has set himself a goal of running the half-marathon event from Newcastle to South Shields, via Gateshead, at least 10 times before he will consider hanging up his running shoes.

For information on the British Heart Foundation and the charity’s work visit www.bhf.org.uk