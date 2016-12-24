South Shields roadworks ‘will save drivers time’

A council chief has predicted that drivers will save thousands of hours a day in journey times once a major highway project is complete.

The £7.5m scheme to upgrade the Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts in South Shields is now at it’s stage.

The aim of the scheme is to reduce accidents, ease congestion and improve traffic flow for motorists entering and leaving the borough.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “We’ve achieved several milestones since work began in July, including the installation of a large underground tank to help prevent flooding.

“The project is on schedule and on budget. We’ve done all we can to minimise disruption.”

Construction company Galliford Try Infrastructure Limited are undertaking the project which involves widening the dual carriageway from two to three lanes in both directions between the roundabout and John Reid Road.

Coun West said: “We’ve been keen to engage with the local community and have listened to residents’ concerns and suggestions.

“For example, we installed yellow box junctions to try and alleviate congestion.

“Commuter and residents who use this route regularly will soon be reaping the benefits of this scheme.”

In the New Year work will continue.

New traffic signals on John Reid roundabout are completed but the lights will not be switched on until further work at Lindisfarne has progressed as both sets of lights need to work in unison to be efficient.

Work on the area will halt over the Christmas period and resume on January 9.