South Shields says sad farewell to tragic Jak Fada

A community gathered today to say a sad goodbye to football-mad South Shields youngster Jak Fada.
Jak was a young boy with a passion for football and a trademark smile that could melt your heart.
The 10-year-old's zest for life knew no bounds and his sudden death has left a huge hole in the lives of all who knew him.
He died on November 6 after suffering a ruptured heart artery.
Today, family and friends paid tribute to the much-loved youngster as they gathered for his funeral at the home of South Shields Football Club - his favourite team.
The Westoe Crown Primary School pupil, who arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, and his coffin was carried into Mariners Park to the haunting and emotional song Arms Of An Angel.
Humanist minister Ian Hunter led the tributes, and headteacher Steve Price described Jak as a “precious gem” whose "shine" would be with us for a lifetime.
A poem by a family member was read, and people were given a chance to reflect on their own memories of Jak, who was described by parents Ashley Tomlin and Tony Fada as “one in a million”.
Jak left the ground, where he had spent many happy times watching his team, to Mark Knopfler's Local Hero, to be taken to his lasting resting place at Harton Cemetery.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.