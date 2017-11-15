South Shields says sad farewell to tragic Jak Fada

A community gathered today to say a sad goodbye to football-mad South Shields youngster Jak Fada.

Jak was a young boy with a passion for football and a trademark smile that could melt your heart.

The coffin of 10-year-old Jak Fada is carried into Mariners Park.

The 10-year-old's zest for life knew no bounds and his sudden death has left a huge hole in the lives of all who knew him.

He died on November 6 after suffering a ruptured heart artery.

Today, family and friends paid tribute to the much-loved youngster as they gathered for his funeral at the home of South Shields Football Club - his favourite team.

The Westoe Crown Primary School pupil, who arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, and his coffin was carried into Mariners Park to the haunting and emotional song Arms Of An Angel.

Jak Fada was a big South Shields FC fan.

Humanist minister Ian Hunter led the tributes, and headteacher Steve Price described Jak as a “precious gem” whose "shine" would be with us for a lifetime.

A poem by a family member was read, and people were given a chance to reflect on their own memories of Jak, who was described by parents Ashley Tomlin and Tony Fada as “one in a million”.

Jak left the ground, where he had spent many happy times watching his team, to Mark Knopfler's Local Hero, to be taken to his lasting resting place at Harton Cemetery.