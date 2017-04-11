South Shields scouts put exploration skills to the test to lift trophy

A team of scouts from South Tyneside have found their way to being crowned exploring champions.

Sean Kincaid, Ryan Watkinson, Georgia Thorpe, Jess Mews, all 15, and 14-year-old Cameron Pinnock all took part in the Geoffrey Gordon Challenge Cup.

The event, which took place on the North Yorkshire Moors, saw a total of 22 teams from across the North East compete for the chance to lift the trophy.

The groups endured a range of physical and mental challenges, including an incident hike and orienterring, lasting throughout the weekend of March 24-26 as they made their way to the finish line.

Other challenges included canoeing, high rope challenges and a 16ft seasaw in the trees.

But despite the best efforts of others it was the five-strong team from the South Tyneside Explorers group, who were declared the winners.

The group were presented with the Geoffrey Gordon Cup.

Scout leader Diane Dickinson, of the 22nd Brownsea Scouts, where four of the five of the group are young leaders, said: “We have been taking part in the challenge for a number of years now. Last year, we came second and this year we won.

“They had to take part in a range of activities including tommahowk throwing and climbing.

“We were staying nearby with a few groups campaing when we received a phonecall to say they had won.

“When the team came to the camp, we met them at the car and we were all cheering and congratulating them - it was brilliant.

“We’re all so proud of them.”

As part of the challenge the team needed to pitch their own tents on an evening and pack them away on a morning, as well as keep the tents with them throughout the duration of the challenges.

“They all worked really hard together. It is a big event with teams competing throughout the North East, so they have done exceptionally well to win it.”