South Shields singer caught up in bomb blast

Popular South Shields singer Abi Garrido has told how she frantically searched for her younger sister following the terror attack in Manchester.

The former X-factor hopeful had left the Ariana Grande concert only moments before the blast.

However, her 15-year-old sister and her friend were still inside.

As thousands of people piled out onto the street, Abi and her parents who were outside began the frantic search for the pair.

Abi said: “It was just horrendous. There were kids everywhere crying, looking for their families.

“There was just complete panic.

“Everything seemed to happen so quickly, but it seemed like a lifetime to find them. It has definitely shaken me up.

“Even now it still doesn’t seem real.”

Abi passed on her thoughts and prayers to the families of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford as their parents continue to search for the couple.