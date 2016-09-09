South Shields singer set to play biggest gig to date

A South Tyneside musician is getting set to play to his biggest audience to date when he takes to the stage of the 02 Academy.

Graeme Costello, 22, will perform as one third of band Better Days alongside members Josh Lynch and Sam Sutcliffe as part of the Fuelling the Fire Tour.

“Less than Jake is one of our favourite bands growing up so this really is going to be a gig to remember.” Graeme Costello

The trio formed while at Newcastle college studying music and have been performing together since 2012.

However, they have been gigging under the name Better Days since February after changing their music style and re-launching themselves.

It was under this name the band secured the slot at the O2 Academy in Westgate Road in Newcastle after wowing music industry experts to support Florida ska-punk pioneers Less than Jake when they play at the venue.

Singer and guitarist Graeme, 22 is from South Shields while Josh, 22 and Sam, 20 are both from North of the water.

Graeme said: “We’d only been together since February, when we saw the competition we just thought we’d give it a go. We never thought we would be chosen.

“We’d even booked a show for that night as we didn’t think we would stand a chance which we have rescheduled.

“As part of our old band we have played to about 800 people at an university but this is going to be 2,000 people!

“We’re all looking forward to performing and will be playing our own music with some new songs that we’ve never played infront of audience before.

“Less than Jake is one of our favourite bands growing up so this really is going to be a gig to remember.”

Better Days will be going on a three-day tour playing in Sheffield, York and Newcastle ahead of the O2 Academy gig on October 8 where they will open the show.

The Fuelling The Fire Tour is a celebration of punk rock, ska, reggae and roots music.

The gig will also feature bands The Skints, Mariachi El Bronx and The Bennies.

For tickets visit academymusicgroup.com or call into the box office s open noon to 4pm, Monday-Saturday.