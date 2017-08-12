South Shields stage star up for Young Performer Award

Winning a Young Peformer Award would give teenage theatre star Molly Stobbs a huge confidence boost.

That’s according to her mum Maria Searle who put the aspiring West End actress forward for the award in this year’s a Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Sponsored by Port of Tyne, the annual accolade is awarded to talented youngsters in the borough each year.

As a member of Starset Theatre School and James Lee Theatre School, the 14-year-old, from Redberry Way, South Shields, has shone on stage over the years, taking on both acting and singing roles in shows like the Little Shop of Horrors and Kinky Boots the Musical.

Ms Searle, 54, said: “She really does work hard. She is not the most confident but she’s well able to up on stage and sing and take on all these different roles.

“She has done so much over the years and I admire her for going and doing things that she wants to do. She got through to the area finals of Teen Star and that was a great experience for her.

“She also had an interview for The Voice Kids.”

Maria said that experience has been invaluable.

The St Wilfred’s School pupil keeps up a busy performing schedule on top of her schoolwork, attending around two theatre classes a week.

Maria added: “She can dance, sing and act. She is an all-rounder but she is best at singing and loves performing musical theatre songs.

“She would love to perform on the West End as a career.”

The overall Best of South Tyneside Awards this year are sponsored by electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including, Harlow Print, Northumbrian Water, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

We are asking for nominations to be submitted by Friday, September 1.

Following the deadline there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5, at the Customs House.

The top three will then be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon on September 21.

To make a nomination, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk with the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details, including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee.

Nominations can also be posted to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

CATEGORIES

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution