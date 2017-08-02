South Shields stages milestone in addicts’ roads to recovery

Recovery from addiction has proved to be a a walk in the park – and a dip in the sea – for people turning their lives around in South Tyneside.

After taking one step at a time, almost 60 participants covered a mile in one go as part of the Stride and Splash 2017 event at Bents Park in South Shields.

First Contact Clinical host their Stride and Splash event.

They also tested the water by letting the tide run over their toes, at Sandhaven Beach, before enjoying a picnic and ice cream.

Now in its second year, the event celebrates the achievements of those who have taken steps to overcome addictions, such as alcohol and drugs.

They may also be engaging better with their community, reducing their social isolation, or acting to improve their health and wellbeing.

Stride and Splash was organised by First Contact Clinical, a social enterprise which works to make a difference to disadvantaged people and communities through healthy behaviour change,

Michelle Scott, 36, First Contact Clinical’s recovery champion, said: “It was an amazing event and a really powerful thing to be part of.

“It’s was great to see people celebrating changing their lives back, and wonderful to see their families with them.

“Recovery really is what you make it, and support is available in South Tyneside for people who want it.”

First Contact Clinical, based at Henry Robson Way, South Shields, works as part of a partnership of agencies that support people with addictions in South Tyneside

Others involved include Turning Point, North East Council on Addictions (NECA), adult social services, and probation services.

It was supported by Joe Minchella, of Minchella & Co, who provided free ice creams, and by laser cutting and engraving specialist Acrylic Craft, which gave medals.

More information about First Contact Clinical’s services is available by calling 0191 4274685 or visiting enquiries@firsstcontactclinical.co.uk.