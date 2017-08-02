South Shields star in running for Young Performer at the Best of South Tyneside Awards

A budding young star with a passion for the stage is hoping to be the next winner of the Gazette’s Young Performer Award.

Lily Cooke, 12, is well known for her love of singing, dancing and acting.

Young Performer nominee, Lily Cooke

The St Wilfred’s School pupil got the performing bug aged just four and has never shied away from the limelight since.

Now the talented youngster from Cleaside Avenue, South Shields, has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Young Performer Award by proud grandmother Carol Cook.

Sponsored by Port of Tyne, the annual accolade is awarded to outstanding performers in the borough each year and has been wom by stars including Joe McElderry and Jade Thirlwall.

In her nomination Ms Cook said: “Lily is a member of South Tyneside Dance Workshop and has appeared in several pantomimes at The Customs House.

Young Performer nominee, Lily Cooke

“She was also in ‘Legally Blonde’ with South Tyneside Academy of Musical performance (STAMP) recently and was a member of the Jarrow Musical Theatre cast of ‘Sweeney Todd.’

“She has also sang solos at South Tyneside Dance Workshop concerts at The Customs House.”

Sponsoring the overall Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including, Harlow Print, Northumbrian Water, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

We are asking for nominations to be submitted by Friday, September 1.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards look to honour outstanding members of the community.

After the deadline there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 , at the Customs House.

The top three will then be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon on September 21.

Ms Cooke added: “Lily would be thrilled to win the award.

“She is very dedicated and would love to make a career out of performing, perhaps something on the West End.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

“She is also very gracious as a performer - for example when she doesn’t get the part she wants she is very supportive of the person who does get that part.”

How to enter:

Categories

These are the sections to choose from:

• Role Model

• Neighbour of the Year

• Greener South Tyneside

• Child of Achievement

• Fundraiser of the Year

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• Carer of the Year

• Sporting Excellence

• Sports Team of the Year

• Community Champion

• Student of the Year

• Community Group

• Volunteer of the Year

• Child of Courage

• Young Performer of the Year

• Lifetime Contribution

To make a nomination, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk with the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details, including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee.

Nominations can also be posted to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.