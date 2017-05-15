South Shields store bakes up support for Mariners ahead of historic clash

Football-mad bakers at a South Tyneside supermarket have used their skills to show support for South Shields Football Club as they head for Wembley..

The team at the Asda store bakery in South Shields spent a day making the South Shields Football Club creast out of dough.

The finished product

The crest - featuring motto ‘Always Ready’ - was on display at the store in Coronation Street over the weekend - in the run up to Sunday’s FA Vase final at Wembley between The Mariners and Cleethorpes Town.

A number of Asda staff will also be making the trip south to support the team.

It is the first time the club has visited the national stadium and their achievements on the pitch has left fans excited and optimistic for the club’s future.

A number of businesses have also thrown their support behind the team as they get set to take part in the historic match.

They’ve done it with such pride and passion for our home team Mavis Maughan

Community champion at Asda South Shields, Mavis Maughan, said: “It’s taken the bakery lads a full day to create and bake the finished product, but they’ve done it with such pride and passion for our team.”

The Mariners, who have already been crowned Northern League Division One champions, as well winning the Durham Challenge Cup, will face their biggest game in the club’s history on Sunday.

The team secured their place at Wembley with a 4-0 second leg win over Coleshill Town.

More than 13,000 Mariners supporters are set to join their team after snapping up tickets for the game.

Mavis added: “This is such a big thing for South Shields.

“As a local store, we wanted to show our support to the team and to let them know we are behind them.

“A lot of our staff have been following the team for a while and quite a lot will be taking the time off to follow their team down to Wembley to watch the game.”

She added: “On behalf of Asda South Shields I’d like to wish South Shields Football Club every success in the game at the weekend.

“I’m sure they will do the town proud.”

The Mariners’ flag will fly over South Shields Town Hall on match day.

The game kick off at 12.15pm.