South Shields taxi firm goes back to its roots with name change

One of South Tyneside’s biggest taxi firms now has a new name as bosses aim to cement its place in the heart of the community.

After almost two years of operating under the name Redline, taxi chiefs have gone back to its original name of Richmond Taxis.

Richmond Taxis has two offices in South Shields.

The move is one of a number of ways the company aims to improve on its existing service after listening to customers’ feedback.

Manager Steve Pippin said: “When you have a company as big as this, it’s easy for you to sit back and think you know it all.

“But we are constantly striving to better ourselves, to ensure we deliver the best taxi experience possible for our customers.

“The only way we can do that is by listening to our customers, their feedback and taking any ideas they have on board and seeing what we can then do to implement them.

We are constantly striving to better ourselves to ensure we deliver the best taxi experience possible to our customers. Steve Pippin

“We have tried the name Redline, but even after two years people still refer to us as Richmond, so it’s obviously a name people feel comfortable with, which is why we have changed it back.

“There are also a number of improvements in the pipeline as we continue to improve our customer service.

Mr Pippin added: “We are very much a community-focused business and are always supporting groups and teams where we can.

“It is just one of the ways we are trying to give something back to the community to say thank you for their custom.”

Richmond currently employs 200 drivers and has a fleet of cars, executive cars, pet-friendly vehicles, mobility-friendly vehicles and mini-buses.

Its drivers are continuously assessed and undergo training regularly, including NVQs in customer service and other areas related to their role.

Drivers are also expected to take part in South Tyneside Council’s child sexual exploitation sessions, aimed at helping drivers to spot the signs of abuse and how they can help support the suspected victim.

Mystery passengers are also used to keep their drivers on their toes.

Richmond Taxi has two offices, one in Victoria Road and a second smaller one in Farnham Road, both South Shields.

To contact Richmond, call 455 3131. To create an account, ask for Joanne Jolly.