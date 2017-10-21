South Shields teen wins caring role award

A teenager who has dedicated her life to improving the lives of young carers in South Tyneside has been crowned the region’s Young Charity Champion of the Year.

Jayne Plummer, 19, from South Shields, has been helping to support her mum Yvonne Spencer since the age of seven. Her insight into the role of a young carer led her to dedicate her life to the cause when she turned 16.

I’ll never forget what the team has done for me Jayne Plummer

Last month, the volunteer with the Young Carers team based in South Tyneside, was awarded Young Carer of The Year at the Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Now, she has added to her awards haul after being presented with the accolade of Young Charity Champion of the Year for the North East at a gala event held in Newcastle.

The award was sponsored by Blueline taxis.

Jayne, said: “I am humbled to have won the award, especially when there were so many other young people in my category who have done amazing things.

“I became a carer when my mam became really unwell. After three years searching for answers, she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Syndrome. It was then that we were put in touch with Young Carers. They changed my life and now they’re like a second family to me.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to volunteer at the service to give back for all it has done for me and to help other young people who are in a similar position.

“Being a carer is hard work, you rarely get time to yourself. I’ll never forget what the team has done for me.”

South Tyneside Young Carers is now part of South Tyneside TEN.