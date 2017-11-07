South Shields teenagers achieve top Brigade award

A teenager has become the first in South Tyneside to achieve a high-ranking Boy’s Brigade award.

For the past two years Megan Dennison along with her cousin James Gates, have been working towards the Queen’s Badge.

The award is the highest award that can be gained by a member of The Boys’ Brigade.

At a presentation night hosted by the 10th South Shields Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association - both teenagers were presented with their badges by the Deputy Mayor, Coun Ken Stephenson and Deputy Mayoress Cathy Stephenson.

It is the first time the group - which is based at Living Waters Church in South Shields - have had members achieve the level of Queen’s Badge and Megan is the first girl in South Tyneside to do so.

Captain Dave Cooper said: “To achieve the Queen’s Badge is a long process. They have to achieve a number of other badges and carry out work within the community.

“Both helped out at Hope and Hospitality and within our Anchors section. It is the first time we have had two people achieve this badge so we are all very proud of them.

“Thank you to David Selby who supported Megan and James through the process.”

The presentation evening also celebrated other members who achieved their President badge and bronze Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Mr Cooper added: “As a Boys’ Brigade we are very strong on smartness and attendance and within all four age sections we presented trophies to those who scored the most points during the year.

“We are also very passionate about giving the children and young adults a good start to life by making memories such as summer camps, day trips, trampolines, ice skating, football matches and parades.

“As a Christian organisation we teach children and young adults life lessons using bible stories.

“We have a strong and committed youth band with our Brigade and play a range of instruments. We compete in national band competitions down and over the last few years, we have competed and have risen to the top championship, becoming a 2nd time national runner up.”

The Boys Brigade sessions are held on Fridays. Anchors for those in reception to Year 2 - 6.30pm; Juniors: Year 3 - Year 6 - 7pm: and Company - Year 7+ from 7pm.

For details call Mr Cooper on 07929 267 607.