South Shields theatre plans magic weekend

A South Tyneside venue is conjuring up an ideal event for magic fans next month.

Magic professionals and fans are set to descend on The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, for the 14th South Tyneside International Magic Festival (STIMF).

Included will be a three-day convention, as well as three shows for the public.

It’s on between March 16 and 19, with mind-reading, sleight of hand, illusions and classic magic to be featured.

Stars from America, Asia and the UK will be involved in the International Gala Show, on Friday, March 17, in one of the highlights of the event.

World-renowned mind reader Asi Wind will appear on that show, as well as Canadian sleight of hand expert Mahdi Gilbert and Ning: Mind Magic Mistress, from Singapore, who will showcase her new act.

Among the other performers on the Frday will be young duo Destiny, from Monkseaton, North Tyneside, and Amethyst, who are recognised as one of the UK’s leading illusion acts.

The show is open to people of all ages, and will be compered by comedy magician Mark James, who is a regular audience warm-up act on hit TV shows including The Voice and The Xtra Factor.

Tickets for the Friday night show cost £14 for adults and £13 for concessions, and are available to buy from The Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234, or by visiting www.customshouse.co.uk.

Other highlights of the 14th South Tyneside International Magic Festival include a second International Gala Show on Saturday, March 18 and a Family Magic Extravaganza on Thursday, March 16.