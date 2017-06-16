South Shields tot gets set to take on mile challenge

A tot from South Tyneside is gearing up to take on a one mile run in support of his baby sister.

Two-year-old Dylan Currah, from South Shields, will compete the Simplyhealth Great North 10k Family Run with his mum Catherine to raise funds and awareness for the Bliss charity.

Dylan Currah with mum Catherine.

The family were supported by the organisation when Dylan’s sister Caitlin spent a month in special care following complications when she was born.

Mum Catherine had to undergo an emergency caesarean and a blood transfusion, but during the procedure Caitlin swallowed a lot of fluid which damaged her stomach.

Thankfully, after a long recovery period, Caitlin is now five months old and thriving.

Dylan is likely to be the youngest runner in the Family Run - which takes place at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday 9 July - just days before his third borthday.

Catherine, 33, said: “Dylan will turn three just four days before the Simplyhealth Great North 10k Family Run so I think he will be one of the youngest runners in the group.

“He is very determined to do the run for his little sister and he has been brilliant helping through her illness, he has really grown up in the last five months.

“Dylan will be running for Caitlin because he adores her and always made sure he visited her in hospital.”

Catherine, who received mental support and advice from Bliss, continued: “It was heartbreaking but the staff at the unit were unbelievably supportive and caring, and we genuinely can’t thank them enough.

“It made us realise that other children are not so lucky and will need the continued support from Bliss so we decided to do something about it.

“Dylan loves running and although a mile will be a challenge for his little legs, I think it will be a great day for us to take on something like this as a family.

“Dylan has been great with Caitlin and now she is on the mend, he is playing the role of big brother really well and I thought it would be a good opportunity to teach him about the importance of helping others.

“Bliss funds life saving research and I found out that a lot of the treatment at the unit has been provided because of the charity’s efforts which is amazing.”

The Simplyhealth Great North 10k Family Run features a mile run for children aged three to 16.

To donate visit: http://www.justgiving.com/catherinecurrah