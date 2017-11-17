South Shields Town Hall lit up in support of 9,000 diabetes sufferers

South Shields Town hall joined iconic buildings from around the world to take on a blue hue to mark World Diabetes Day.

World Diabetes Day - November 14 - is a globally celebrated event raising awareness of diabetes.

South Shields Town Hall marks World Diabetes Day.

Over 9,000 people in South Tyneside sufer from the condition and, to support the campaign, the Grade II Listed South Shields Town Hall joined famous monuments all over the world to be lit up blue.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French, joined representatives of the South Tyneside Diabetes UK group as the town hall was given its colour change.

The Mayor said: “Our magnificent town hall looked striking bathed in blue, helping to shine a light on a very important issue.

“The powerful image of this key landmark bathed in blue will hopefully inspire people to find out more about this life changing condition, which brings huge challenges to sufferers and can cause serious health problems if left undetected.

“We were delighted to support this campaign as it not only helps to raise awareness but promotes the importance of screening, with early diagnosis of type-two diabetes and treatment going a long way to help reduce the risk of serious complications.

“Through greater awareness, understanding and promotion of healthier lifestyles, it is hoped that diabetes can be controlled and, in some cases, prevented.”

Around 9,000 adults in South Tyneside have diabetes. Early detection and timely treatment can prevent serious risks including visual impairment and blindness.

Clare Allom, Lead campaigner of the South Tyneside Diabetes UK group, said: “Diabetes is such an unrelenting and unforgiving condition, it’s important we continue to raise awareness, help to prevent people developing Type 2 diabetes and further improve diabetes care for all those affected by the condition.

“It is fantastic to see South Tyneside Council supporting us by having such a well-known landmark as South Shields Town Hall lit up for World Diabetes Day.”

Diabetes UK recommends that those with diabetes should have regular health checks including foot, kidney and eyesight screening to help manage their condition, as well as eat well and take part in regular exercise to enjoy long and healthy lives, free from serious complications.

For more information on all aspects of diabetes visit www.diabetes.org.uk or contact Maria Ward from the South Tyneside Diabetes UK Group on (0191) 427 7953 or email mw002a5934@blueyonder.co.uk

The group meets the second Tuesday of the month at Saville Lodge in South Shields.