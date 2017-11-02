South Shields Town Hall to turn blue for World Diabetes Day

World Diabetes Day is to be marked in South Tyneside by the town hall being turned blue.

The global awarness raising day will take place on November 14.

An event will be held at Cleadon Park Primary Centre from 10am until 1pm led by health professionals.

And as in previous years, at 5pm, South Shields Town Hall, one of a number of buildings across the world, will be illuminated in blue light.

The day aims to raise awareness of the condition and how early detection and timely treatment can prevent serious risks including visual impairment and blindness.

For details about the day, visit southtyneside.diabetesukgroup.org.