South Shields vocal group’s annual charity date

A popular vocal group will be on-song for charity when it takes to The Customs House stage in South Shields.

Encore is hosting its annual charity concert for The Rotary Club of Jarrow with Harton, on Thursday - with all proceeds in support of local charities, with a collection in aid of St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow taking place after the show.

The concerts have raised more than £20,000 for good causes in over 10 years.

Alan Davison, a founder member of the group, said: “We have been doing this for a long time now. It is a regular feature in the Encore calendar and we love doing it because it is for local charities.

“St Clare’s is a cause that is very dear to our hearts because cancer has been quite dominant in all our lives. We have all lost people to cancer and St Clare’s does such a good job, it is a pleasure to be able to support them.”

The 12-strong group of six men and six women specialise in fast-moving, toe-tapping musical numbers.

Encore perform three shows a year at The Customs House, taking up two week-long residencies in the early spring and early winter, as well as the charity night.

Norman Hodgson, from the Rotary Club of Jarrow with Harton, said: “We have been doing this for about 10 years and in that time we have raised in excess of £20,000 for local charities.

“It is the reputation of Encore that makes it such a fantastic event and we are grateful to them and The Customs House for their continued support.

“One of the best things is that when people buy a ticket, the money goes to charity and they get a night of outstanding entertainment.”

The show starts at 7.45pm and tickets are from £14. Call the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234 or go to www.customshouse.co.uk to book.