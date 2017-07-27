South Shields waste disposal team’s safety record helps boost charity

Workers who put safety first at a waste disposal plant have helped boost the coffers of a South Tyneside-based cancer charity.
A cheque for £1,256 has been presented to Cancer Connections following a year of the South Shields-based waste disposal team at Biffa not losing time through accidents.
We really appreciate the donationDeborah Roberts
Depot manager Julie Maguire said: “Biffa’s waste disposal team based at South Shields were proud to present a cheque to their locally-chosen charity Cancer Connections.
“We are proud to be associated with Cancer Connections. It is such a worthy charity, its support of cancer patients and their families is needed within the community.
“The charity does a great job of giving various advice, practical help and care for people when they most need it, and we are happy to support.”
The money was raised through a scheme which allocates cash each month the depot which goes without a lost-time accident.
The cash is built up over the year and presented to the team’s chosen charity.
Ms Maguire added: “I’m proud of Biffa’s health and safety record, and by demonstrating safe behaviours, working safely and ensuring our workforce are injury-free, we are able to donate to such a great charity.”
Cancer Connections, which is based in Harton Lane, South Shields, provides support and advice to people diagnosed with cancer and their families. It relies heavily on donations.
Co-founder and manager Deborah Roberts said: “We are delighted Biffa still continue to support Cancer Connections.
“We really appreciate the donation, which will go to supporting cancer patients in this area.”
