South Shields woman makes appeal on Turkish TV in bid to trace missing stepson

A woman from South Tyneside, whose step-son is missing in Turkey, is hoping a new TV appeal will help her find him.

Gary Burns, 39, was last seen in the Turkey resort of Icmeler in August last year and his frantic family have been appealing on social media and through Turkish police for information on the disappearance.

Gary Burns has been reported missing in Turkey for several months.

Mr Burns, originally from Birkenhead, near Liverpool, had been working in the resort’s Vodka bar before he went missing.

His step-mum Dorothy Glenn, who lives in South Shields, says she has been devastated by his disappearance but hopes an appeal put out on Turkish TV will bring more information into light.

She said: “The appeal has been put out on Turkish news and is a couple of minutes long.

“We have shared it on Facebook.

“Ever since he went missing it has just been a nightmare.”

The TV appeal features photos with Gary, along with information on his disappearance and an article on his story carried in his hometown paper the Liverpool Echo.

She added: “Every time the phone rings and I don’t recognise the number I keep thinking ‘oh my God someone has found him.’

“It seems like we have come to a dead end in terms of finding out information.

“The situation is just horrendous.

“People have been in touch asking for a photo of Gary so they can share the appeal and it is fabulous that we are getting that kind of help from strangers.”

Anyone who is able to help, or has any information, can call the 24 hour free and confidential Missing People helpline on 116 000, or contact Dorothy on 07740 225186.