South Shields woman threatened to ‘smash up’ neighbour’s car

A parking dispute threatened to boil over when a woman said she would damage a car belonging to a neighbour.

Magistrates heard there Thad been a history of difficulties between Lisa Elliott and the woman and that the 42-year-old shouted through a letter box that the car would be “smashed up” if it wasn’t moved.

Elliott, of Egglesfield Street, South Shields, admitted threatening to destroy property on March 18 when she appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting. said: “Elliott shouted through her neighbour’s letterbox that she should move her car or it would be smashed up. “Given what had gone on before the neighbour called the police. Elliott was arrested, and she made no reply when interviewed.

He added: “The neighbour said she had felt sorry for Elliott, who has some health problems but feels Elliott’s conduct was impacting on her quality of life, and adversely affecting the lives of others in the street.

“The neighbour hopes Elliott can get help, and the street can be a peaceful place to live again.”

Janice Hall, defending, said: “I sometimes think it’s a pity the courts cannot order mediation in cases such as these.

“Ms Elliott has significant mobility issues, and at the time of this incident had been kept awake the previous night by her neighbour arguing with a guest.

“It was a stupid threat to make, and one she never intended acting upon.

“Ms Elliott has written a letter of apology, but has not sent it for fear of getting herself into more trouble.

“She has been out of trouble for 10 years, and it’s not clear to me why this wasn’t dealt with out of court, perhaps by means of a caution.”

Elliott was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £105 costs.