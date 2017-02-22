South Shields work charity funds boosted by £47k grant

A charity which helps young people into employment and education has received a cash boost of more than £47,000.

South Tyneside TEN has received a grant from the Virgin Money Foundation to help continue their work in the borough.

It follows on from a previous donation of £47,723 made by the foundation of £48,359 in 2015.

The cash will be used to provide a range of support and advice to help disadvantaged and disengaged young people aged 16 to 25, to address their needs, skills, improving their employability and navigating them towards an end goal of sustained employment.

To celebrate the latest grant, chief executive of the charity, based in Fowler Street, South Shields, Hazel McCallion, was asked to speak at an event hosted by Virgin Money Foundation.

She said: “The ongoing funding and support has been crucial in helping us to continue our vital work and we were very keen to comment on the success we have achieved.

“80% of the young people on BaseTEN have a range of complex needs - mental health, addictions, health issues, debt, low skills and confidence to name a few. The coaching and mentoring we provide to each individual can be delivered over many months or years. A great deal of time and investment goes into navigating our young people into sustainable employment.

“The night was a massive celebration of all the hard work and dedication that so many organisations are doing for the people of the North East with the help of Virgin Money Foundation.”

She added: “In all my years working alongside sponsors, I have never known any other organisation to care so much about the charities it helps. Virgin Money Foundation’s support goes beyond that of the funding. It has also introduced initiatives such as bringing unemployed individuals into its work place and showing them what it is like to be in employment in order to build their confidence and raise their aspirations. Virgin Money staff has also volunteered their time and skills to a range of grant recipients.”