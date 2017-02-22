South Shields youngster named Northern Star

A budding ballerina has been crowned a ‘Northern Star’ after wowing judges with her dancing skills.

Little Katelyn Moore has been perfecting her ballet technique since the age of two.

Earlier this month, her hardwork paid off when she was crowned Northern Star Infant Ballet Champion.

The youngster, a pupil with Suzanne Stuart Art of Dance and Fitness, which is based at Coronation Street, South Shields, took part in the North of England Championships in Middlesbrough.

The six-year-old from John Williamson Street, South Shields, competed against 56 other dancers from across the region aged between six and 10 years old.

Her mum Jill Mosley said: “Katelyn was a finalist in the British Championships in July, but this is the first time she has won a championship.

“There were a lot of dancers in the category who were a lot older than Katelyn, so when she was recalled it was great.

“I was nervous throughout the competition. It was a huge shock when she was placed first. I was crying and everyone was cheering, she was stood on the stage smiling.

“She loves dancing and has been taken part in competitions since she was two years old but this is the biggest one she has taken part in and won.”

Her mum added: “She works really hard and attends dancing five times a week, even when she’s at home she never stands still and is always practicing her routines and steps. “

As well as ballet, Katelyn also has routines in tap, modern and song.

