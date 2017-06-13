South Shields youngsters brush up on life-saving skills

Young people who are coming to terms with the death of a loved one were given a lesson on the importance of first aid.

The group, aged between five and 14, had their life-saving skills put to the test in a special session led by trainer Rob Mackins.

Youngsters learning first aid

Throughout the course those taking part were taught what to do in an emergency, bandage and resuscitation skills and how to place people in the recovery position.

The session was organised by the Cruse Crew - a volunteer-led bereavement support group for families.

Mr Mackins, owner of Bluewater Training and Consultancy, said: “What struck me with the group, is these kids are quite brave. They have lost someone, yet they were still wanting to learn the skills needed that could potentially help save someone’s life, and the fact they could still have fun doing it is a real credit to them.

“It’s important for kids to have basic first aid skills and I have worked with the group on previous occasions and they are a fantastic group. And I’ll continue to offer them my support in the future.”

It is the second time first aid training has been offered to young people who attend the group. For some it was the first time they have taken part in learning life-saving skills.

Alfie Leggett, whose son Jack died aged nine, said: “You just don’t know when you might need to use it and it could make the difference in helping to save someone’s life.

“It’s just marvellous the way the kids all get stuck in, they’ve all lost someone and you can tell they are still hurting, but for them to want to do something so important in their loved one’s memory, is just unbelievable.”

Meanwhile. Co-Op Funeral Care has launched a Father’s Day raffle to raise funds for the group, which based at Harton Miner’s Welfare in Low Lane, South Shields.

Youngsters learn first aid

Up for grabs is a top prize of a PlayStation 4, bottle of spirit and Wetherspoon voucher.

Tickets are available now from any of the Co-Op Funeral Care Homes based in Westoe Road and Boldon Lane, South Shields, North Road, Boldon Colliery, Ellison Street, Hebburn and Albert Road, Jarrow.

The draw will take place on Monday.

Getting to grips with bandages