South Tyneside aims to save £75,000 in insurance costs

Cash-strapped South Tyneside Council is set to save £227,000 over the next three years by switching its insurance policy against employee mishaps.

In a bid to cut costs, finance chiefs have carried out a new tendering process which saw five insurance firms compete.

The annual premium for protecting employees and property from accidents looks likely to be slashed from £545,905 to £470,110 a year until at least 2020.

Although a final decision will be made this week, councillors are being urged to approve the plan.

A report going before the council’s Cabinet today will reveal how the tender aimed to secure “the most economically advantageous renewal”.

It adds: “The policies were advertised as four separate lots to allow us to maximise the number of potential bids and to give us the flexibility to place each risk with the most competitive bidder.

“The tenders were evaluated against premium price, policy cover, claims service and administration and risk management advice.

“Bids were received from all five insurers, albeit not for all lots.”

Cover is required against property fire and theft, theft by employees, combined employers and public liability, and third-party property damage and personal injury risk around the council’s motor fleet.

If approved, the property premium will drop from £265,240 to £178,485, the fidelity guarantee from £21,203 to £16,800, and combined liability from £198,578 to £193,653.

Motor fleet insurance will fall to £34,662 from £45,818, and engineering insurance and inspection from £35,354 to £26,222, making a combined annual saving of £75,795.

The contracts will be from December 1 and last for three years, with an option to extend.