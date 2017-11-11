South Tyneside anti-bullying group hits the road

An anti-bullying group in South Tyneside is taking its message on the road.

South Tyneside Against Bullying - a regional award winning group - is hitting the road with its North East Roadshow.

Monday marks the starts of National Anti Bullying week - during which support groups and charities will be highlighting the issue.

South Tyneside Against Bullying (STAB) provides around the clock crisis counselling support to children, young people and adults impacted by bullying and aim to reach over 500 people over the course of the week.

The organisation has launched a new range of promotional support material - funded by Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland - and recently improved it’s support services by launchinmg a new website and free phone helpline.

Founder Callum Carr, 19, said “This year for Anti Bullying Week we wanted to reach a larger target audience.

“Bullying is significantly increasing across the region and it is our responsibility to get out there and provide the relevant and vital support, advice and information to children, young people and adults”

Over the last year STAB reported that nine out of ten people from across the region have experienced Bullying in school with 31% of adults experienced workplace bullying.

Callum added “I would urge anyone who is currently being impacted by bullying or know someone that is to come along to one of our roadshow events and speak to a member of our counselling team to get the best advice and information”

The roadshow will be at the TSB Bank, South Shields on Monday and Tuesday.

For further help and support, go to SouthTynesideAgainstBullying.co.uk