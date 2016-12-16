South Tyneside band set to support group led by ex-Inspiral Carpets lead singer in South Shields

A South Tyneside band is set to enjoy a post-Christmas treat when they support a group led by the former lead singer of the Inspiral Carpets.

Six-piece band The Good Souls will perform in the same gig as Inspiral Carpets tribute group The Kar-Pets at the Trimmers Arms, on Commercial Road, South Shields, on December 27.

Tom Hingley was the lead singer of the Inspiral Carpets.

The Kar-Pets feature the former lead singer of the Inspirals, Tom Hingley.

Hingley was a member of the band from 1989 to 2011, and sang on all of their chart hits, including This Is How It Feels, Caravan, Saturn 5 and I Want You.

The Good Souls, meanwhile, perform a special set from the Madchester and Britpop eras, and feature five band members from Hebburn, and one from South Shields.

They cover songs from the likes of The Stone Roses, The Charlatans, Oasis and Pulp.

This month’s gig comes 25 years after the Inspirals performed at Temple Park Leisure Centre, in South Shields, at a show attended by The Good Souls drummer Marc Corby.

He can’t wait to line up alongside Hingley and his band.

He said: “This is a fantastic end to a great year for us, to support one of our idols growing up and take a nostalgia trip.

“A few of us attended their memorable gig at Temple Park back in April 1991 on their ‘Beast Inside’ album tour.

“As well as this being a great nostalgia trip for us, I’m sure it will be for those who come to watch as well.

“It’s a chance for people to let their hair down and remember when they were young.”

Marc added: “A couple of tweets went back and forth between us and them, and we said we’d support them.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a great night.”

Tickets cost £10, with the gig to start at 7pm.

To buy tickets – which have been selling well – call the Trimmers on 0191 420 0858.

The band can also be contacted via social media at www.twitter.com/the_goodsouls and www.facebook.com/thegoodsouls