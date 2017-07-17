South Tyneside Bin collections record rubbished by residents

Fed-up residents have rubbished South Tyneside Council’s bin collections - calling on council chiefs to get their act together.

Mandy Smith is one of a number of people living in Fieldway, in Hedworth, Jarrow, who says that getting her bins emptied is turning into a constant battle.

She has started to keep a note of the times refuse collectors have failed to empty, in particular, her blue bin after the problem has continued for a number of months.

South Tyneside Council have apologise for any inconvenience and say this is “an isolated incident”.

She said: “Having the bins emptied is turning into a constant battle.

“This has been going on for months but it’s only been the last eight weeks that I have started to take a note of the number of times it hasn’t been emptied.

“Out of the eight times the bin should have been collected, it was only emptied five.”

She added: “I have called the council on a number of occasions and, on one of the times I called, I asked to speak to the manager but was told there was no way he would speak to someone like me.

“I was also told there were no supervisors available.”

She continued: “It is not just me.

“A number of my neighbours are also having issues with their bin collections.

“I was asked if the blue bin had been ‘stickered’ as they were cracking down on what people were putting into their recycling bin. It hadn’t.”

Mrs Smith added: “You are being told not to leave your wheelie bin out and that it should only be put out on the day of collection, but what are you supposed to do when you have no idea when it is going to be collected?

“On one occasion, I put the same bin out for six days in the hope it would be emptied but it wasn’t.

“I work, like a lot of other people so once it’s out, it’s out until I get home.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “It is extremely regrettable that we were not able to operate a normal blue bin collection service in this particular area last week. The round was missed due to unforeseen circumstances with one of our waste collection vehicles.

“After it was reported to us, our crew returned to empty any remaining bins within the targeted five working days.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the disruption to the service. This was an isolated incident and the blue recycling and grey waste bins will be collected as normal.”