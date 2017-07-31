South Tyneside cancer scare mum says daughter saved her life

A woman from South Tyneside says she owes her life to her daughter after she spotted a cancerous freckle on her face and urged her to get it checked.

Florence Kane, 77, was diagnosed with melanoma in November after doctors examined a dark freckle on her nose and two moles on her back.

Florence Kane, right, with her daughter Vivienne Burgoyne

After undergoing surgery at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) last December the mum-of-seven from Brighton Parade, Hebburn, was told it had been a success.

Now Florence, a grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 12, wants to raise awareness of skin cancer and is urging others to have any suspicious moles examined.

She said: “I had a freckle on my nose and didn’t think anything of it, but then it started to get a brown ring around it that was growing and growing.

“My daughter said to me; ‘Mam, I think you should get it checked out at the doctors.’

“I just thought it was an aging spot but I went to Hebburn Health Centre and, when I saw the doctor, she referred me to the RVI.

“At the RVI I saw a doctor and they did a biopsy straight away.

“I went back the following week for result and they said it was melanoma.”

She added: “The doctors say my daughter has saved my life.

“They said if it has been left another month the cancer would have advanced further.”

Florence’s daughter, Vivienne Burgoyne, 55, from Bournemouth Parade, Hebburn, who had already battled cancer herself when she was in her 20s, knew from her own experience that it paid to be cautious.

Florence credits her for saving her life for encouraging her to seek medical advice.

During her three month ordeal, Florence was back and forth rot he RVI where she had the moles and freckle removed multiple times until the cancer was gone.

Doctors took skin grafts from under her ear to covered the areas and now she is left with large scars - but that is something Florence says is a small price to pay.

“It was quite frightening with it being my face,” she added.

“But by the end I was crying my eyes out, I couldn’t thank the staff at the RVI enough, they are lovely.”

The former Pelaw Shirt Factory worker said that cancer stories such as ITV presenter Pam Royle’s encouraged her to speak out about her skin cancer diagnosis in the hope of helping others.

She said: “I am hoping my story will encourage other people to see a doctor.

“If I am out now and I see someone with moles on their face I say to them I think they should get them seen to.

“I just want to raise awareness.”