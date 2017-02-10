South Tyneside charity to mark International Women’s Day

A charity in South Tyneside has been given the green-light to host a women’s only festival.

Women’s Health In South Tyneside (WHIST) will be marking International Women’s Day with a day-long event on March 11 featuring music, dance, food and a range of activities.

It’s a day created by women for women Angela Oxberry

It will take place at the charity’s base in Mile End Road in South Shields from 10.30am until 3pm.

The event has been made possible with the help of a grant from the Celebrate Fund of the Big Lottery.

Music will be provided by award-winning Afro-Latin band Ladies of the Midnight Blue with performances from Emily Nicholson and Bollywood Sandancers from Hindu Nari Sangh.

Angela Oxberry, CEO of WHIST said: “This is a women only event for all women living South of the Tyne, to come along with their children and friends. It’s a day created by women for women.”

The day aims to build on last year’s success when around 100 women attended the event.

Project co-ordinator Padma Rao said: “We would like to invite more women to come along and take part in this celebration. We are offering free community engagement workshops to encourage participation from the women.

“On the day, there will be plenty to enjoy including various stalls, arts/ crafts, Indian food, photography, dance, henna and great music. The Celebrate Fund from Big Lottery has truly enabled us to bring this event to the women in South Tyneside.”

Women are advised to book tickets for the free event by calling Padma 07930175319 or WHIST on 454 6959