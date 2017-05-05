South Tyneside College recognised for work with autistic students

An innovative approach to education and training at South Tyneside College has been recognised with a second major award in two months.

The college’s specialist provision for students on the autism spectrum - called Interface - was recognised at the Educate North Awards.

Chief executive, Dr Lindsey Whiterod, - who has overseen a drive towards an employer-friendly, vocationally-driven curriculum, also won the UK Leadership Award.

Judges handed the Student Experience Award to Interfaceand the latest success comes after it was named the country’s top college and the best for overall provision of Further Education in the country at the TES FE Awards 2017 in February.

Dr Whiterod said: “It is hugely satisfying that our dedication to delivering high-quality education for all has again been recognised.

“Interface is the North East’s leading support facility for students on the autism spectrum, it is a quite unique model of provision and its work greatly deserves to be recognised.”

She added: “Its programmes offer highly developed ways of helping learners advance personally and professionally, and gives their families close, structured and committed support that makes a real difference to their lives.

“On a personal level, I am very proud to have won the leadership award, which I believe is a reflection on the great work being done by staff across all areas of the college.”

The Educate North Awards was launched three years ago to celebrate and recognise best practice and excellence in education in the north of England.

In their citation, they praised staff at Interface, whose team is led by Maria Archbold and Mark Lambert, and have demonstrated an impressive approach to student engagement.