South Tyneside College student Jake’s lucky break

Bright spark Jake Bell’s future is looking good.

The 24-year-old former South Tyneside College student was in the right place at the right time when Durham-based mechanical and electrical design consultancy Sine Consulting cast its net for a new team member.

Jake Bell, centre, with, left, Eddie Beckett, Head of Estates at South Tyneside College, and David Warner, Associate Director at Sine Consulting

The company was leading a buildings upgrade programme at the college just as Jake was midway through his two-year level 3 diploma in electrical and electronic engineering.

Bosses decided to look no further than the college’s crop of students to recruit – and Jake got the job after impressing in an interview.

Five years later and Jake, from Cleadon, has started work on his first independent project with Sine – the electrical design for a new £3million highways depot for Highways England in Northumberland.

“During my first year at the college, I had heard there were employers looking for apprentices,” he said.

“This made me very hopeful of getting a chance to push on with my career, and I was determined to better myself.

“Sine were working with the college and doing other work around South Tyneside, which made me know straight away that I wanted to get involved with them.

“My name was put forward for interview, and I was offered a job, which I took without hesitation, knowing it was the perfect way to kickstart my career with an ambitious consultancy.”

Jake, who works as an electrical building services design engineer, is now part way through a Building Services Engineering degree at Northumbria University, funded by Sine.

Eddie Beckett, Head of Estates at South Tyneside College, said: “It’s great to see that Jake has taken full advantage of the wonderful opportunity offered by Sine to progress his career.

“He was one of several talented and ambitious students interviewed, and it’s clear that he has been able transfer his determination to succeed into the workplace.

David Warner, Associate Director at Sine Consulting, said: “Jake has proved to be an asset to Sine Consulting.

“His willingness to listen and learn, a strong work ethic and a good grounding of engineering principles gained from his time at South Tyneside College will ensure he continues on the path to success.”