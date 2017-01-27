South Tyneside community remembers Holocaust victims

Holocaust Memorial Day was marked in South Tyneside with a special memorial service.

The memorial service, led by Father Adrian Dixon of St Bede’s and St Joseph’s R C Church in South Tyneside, was held at Jarrow Town Hal.

The event was part of the annual global remembrance event for the millions of people killed in the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and those affected by more recent genocides.

The event included a ‘Tree of Hope’ featuring messages of peace and remembrance written by pupils from Hedworthfield Primary School.

Deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, coun Alan Kerr and South Tyneside resident Dr Shobha Srivastava, gave readings on the theme of this year’s event -‘How can life go on?’

Mayor of South Tyneside, coun Alan Smith, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an extremely important opportunity to pause and remember all of the victims around the world, and the generations affected by genocide, through the decades.

“It was rewarding to see the community from across the borough, young and old, unite to take part in this global event and take a stand against racism, anti-Semitism and victimisation.”

The service included the lighting of six candles to represent the six genocides that have occurred - the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.