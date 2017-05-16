South Tyneside cyclists gear up for charity bike ride

Two South Tyneside cyclists are preparing to brave the heat of the India to pedal their way to raising funds for charity.

Serial cycling fundraisers David Sinclair and David Ridley are once again saddling up to take on yet another gruelling 300km cycle challenge.

David Sinclair and David Ridley at Machu Picchu

The pair will set off for on their journey to India on October 27 where they will join other cyclists who will also be riding from Cochin to Vagamon.

Cash raised through their fundraising venture is in aid of charity Cares4Kids which supports disadvantaged children and young people in the UK and overseas.

In the past the pair have raised thousands of pounds for the cause from two previous two-wheeled challenges which saw them pedal through the sweltering heat of the Jordanian desert, South America, India and Peru.

Mr Sinclair was forced to miss out on a trip to Nepal due to illness.

When you are out in these places you see the impact the money you are raising have on their lives. David Sinclair

His place was taken by his daughter Sam.

Mr Sinclair, 66, a branch manager at Jarrow flooring company, Durastic, said: “There will be cyclists from all over the country taking part in the ride.

“We have done lots of bike rides in the past but it’s all for a good cause. When you are out in these places you see the impact the money you are raising have on their lives.

“You see how poor these kids are and the poverty they live in, so to know what you are doing helps - it makes it all worthwhile.”

The duo with youngsters in Peru

If anyone would like to sponsor the pair, they can contact David Sinclair on 07711 799 279.

Machu Picchu