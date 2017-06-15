South Tyneside family firm creates California vibe in the heart of Glasgow

A South Tyneside firm has helped a build-your-own-burger chain build its own restaurant.

Restaurant Design Associates (RDA), based in Heburn, was selected to design and fit-out the first ever UK site for The Counter, which opened in Glasgow this week.

Burgers at The Counter

After Daniel Johns Group acquired the master franchise licence to open The Counter restaurants throughout England and Scotland, RDA directors visited existing sites in the US before creating a bespoke, California-inspired design for the new branch, now open at The Quay, Glasgow.

The restaurant, which can seat up to 100 people, was designed and fitted by RDA to reflect the brand’s Californian roots.

In keeping with US dining culture, the focal point is the counter, which has a high-end marble effect finish.

Booth and banquette style seating include USB ports and plug points, while an open serving hatch also offers a ‘live’ experience from the kitchen.

Nick Bradley, director at Restaurant Design Associates, said: “The RDA team is thrilled to have helped bring US dining concept The Counter to Glasgow – its very first UK site.

“When we were initially introduced to the concept in Los Angeles at the start of this year, we felt the challenge would be to harness the key elements of US restaurant culture, and translate it for diners here in the UK.

“To introduce some of the California sunshine to Glasgow, we’ve included a wall-long façade featuring Santa Monica Beach, paying homage to the first opening for The Counter in Los Angeles.

“This sits alongside the ‘Burger Love’ wall, which offers diners the perfect backdrop for selfies and social media snaps – inspired by the Los Angeles street art scene.”

The Counter brings mouth-watering, premium burgers and ‘The Counter Culture’ to hungry diners in Glasgow.

It offers a checklist-style menu of more than 100 ingredients, creating more than a million possible combinations, through which guestsare granted the freedom to build the burger or salad that suits their specific palates and lifestyles.

Guests choose from six proteins – vegan/veggie patty, beef, chicken, turkey, and salmon (single or double) – 14 cheeses, 23 sauces, 34 toppings, six buns, four bases and eight sides dishes.