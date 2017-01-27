South Tyneside fitness group backs cancer charity

Generous members of a South Tyneside fitness group have dug deep to raise cash for a cancer charity.

South Tyneside Keep Fit Association has raised £1,200 to donate to charity Daft as a Brush.

The keep fit group, which runs weekly sessions at various centres across the borough, decided to raise the vital cash for the charity after one of its members saw first hand how it helps.

The North East-based charity provides a free transport service to and from the Freeman and RVI Hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment.

Association member Ann Brown, from Whitburn, said she was delighted the group was able to raise so much for a worthy cause.

She said: “It’s taken us two years to raise the money through various fundraising activities such as coffee mornings and bingo sessions.

“Around 50 members took part in the fundraising and we were really pleased to have raised so much.”

The impressive sum was presented by service user Sandra Cowie and association member Mary Cowie to Daft As A Brush charity founder Brian Bernie and charity volunteer Cheryl Finlay, at the Keep Fit Asociation’s annual dinner.

The event was held last Friday at the Sea Hotel in South Shields.

Mrs Brown - who is a member of the St Bede’s Church Hall keep fit group which meets weekly- added: “The association always tries to raise money for local charities whenever we possibly can, but this was the first time we have raise money for this charity.

“We have been doing fundraising for the last 20 years.”