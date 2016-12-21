South Tyneside flying squad help Mayor’s charity

Shoppers in South Tyneside dug deep to help raise money for worthy causes in the borough.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith and Coun Moira Smith, joined members of the 324 (South Shields) Squadron and 1027 (Jarrow) Squadron of the RAF Air Cadets in Asda in South Shields to help pack shoppers’ bags.

The proceeds will go to the Mayor’s Charity, which this year is supporting Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens’ Advice Bureau South Tyneside.

Some of the money will also go to the two squadrons to invest in equipment they use to deliver the RAF Air Cadets varied training programme.

The Mayor said: “We are extremely grateful to all of the charitable shoppers who donated so generously.

“I would like to give a special thanks to both the South Shields and Jarrow air cadets for dedicating their time to raise funds for worthy causes in South Tyneside. I must also thank the fantastic hospitality of Asda’s local management.”

Both cadet squadrons were formed in 1941 and for 75 years have delivered a wide training programme, for cadets aged between eight and 20, offering flying and adventure training as well as giving young people the opportunity to complete their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, play sports and take part in many more activities alongside an academic programme.

Ian Nesbitt, civilian committee chair of 1027 (Jarrow) squadron, said: “Both squadrons were very proud to support the Mayor’s Charity.

“Our cadets put their all into helping to raise funds for the Mayor’s Charity and for our unit on the day, as well as helping members of the public during this busy Christmas shopping period.”