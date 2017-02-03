South Tyneside groups invited to take part in annual parade

Community groups across South Tyneside are being invited to take their place on a magical journey based on the world of children’s stories. Once Upon a Time has been announced as this year’s theme for the South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade.

Magical creatures, courageous heroes, beautiful princesses and all kinds of animals are just some of the many colourful characters which will feature in the event, taking place on Saturday, July 1.

We are extremely excited to be working closely with the local community as well as collaborating with groups and artistic talents from across the region. Garner Harris

The theme was chosen to celebrate the opening of The Word, National Centre of the Written Word, in South Shields.

The parade is being put together and co-ordinated by The Creative Seed, which is run by husband and wife team Garner and Sandy Harris.

Mr Harrissaid: “This is a wonderful opportunity to bring to life an array of intriguing characters and exciting stories from children’s storytelling on the streets of South Shields.

“We are extremely excited to be working closely with the local community as well as collaborating with groups and artistic talents from across the region to create a Summer Parade full of colour and magic for all ages to enjoy.”

Creative Seed will be working with local schools, dance troupes and community groups over the coming months to develop creative ideas and choreography as well as fabulous costumes and colourful decorations for the floats.

Groups interested in taking part in this year’s parade are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday March 14, at 6.30pm, at The Word, in South Shields Market Place, to find out more about and how to get involved.