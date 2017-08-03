South Tyneside Homeless charity gets £34,000 funding boost to help with cafe project

Hope springs eternal for a South Tyneside charity after it was handed a near £34,000 funding boost.

Hospitality and Hope, based at the former Hampden Street Day Centre, in South Shields, has been awarded a £33,800 grant by the Virgin Money Foundation.

The charity, which helps to combat homelessness with a soup kitchen, foodbank and clothing bank, won the grant for its ‘Chai Cafe’ project.

It hopes to open the cafe in Laygate in September, where it will be able to generate income and provide work experience and training for people it has helped get back on their feet.

Pauline Tinnelly, the chair of trustees at the charity, says ‘chai’ translates to ‘hope’ in Chinese, making it the perfect name for the new cafe.

She said: “We have recently expanded a bit with a property in Laygate, providing supported living accommodation for people in need.

“The next stage is to make the ground floor into a cafe so we can train these people once they get through their problems.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the grant. This sort of thing makes it all worthwhile and means we will be able to do what we want to do to help these people.

“We have to say thank you to all of the volunteers who have worked so hard and continue to do so to enable us to move forward.”

Hospitality and Hope is one of five North East charities to have been awarded a grant from the Virgin Money Foundation’s North East Fund. Earlier this year, the charity won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.