South Tyneside hospice aims for jolly fundraiser

People are being invited to jump to is in support of South Tyneside’s hospice.

St Clare’s Hospice is looking for local community groups, businesses and schools across South Tyneside to join them for their annual Jolly Jumper Day on December 8.

Now in its third year, the day is for everyone to get into the festive spirit by wearing their jolliest - or worst - Christmas jumper and make a donation to the Hospice.

All money raised will help St Clare’s - which is based in Promrose Terrace, Jarrow continue to provide our vital work in the local community and making a lasting difference to local people’s lives.

Previous supporters of the event include South Tyneside garage boss Vic Young.

He said: “Jolly Jumper Day for St Clare’s Hospice is a fantastic way to raise mone. It’s the ideal opportunity to get everyone together and have a bit of fun in the workplace.

“We’re always happy to get involved in their fundraising activities and will definitely be taking part again this year.”

Emma Cumpson, fundraiser at St Clare’s said: “Our Jolly Jumper Day is a great way for colleagues and friends to get into the

festive spirit. This year, we are hoping to make it our biggest day yet, in celebration of our 30th anniversary. Although we have chosen Friday December 8as our official day, supporters can choose any date throughout the month to wear their jumpers.

“Hosting a Christmas bake sale and raffle as part of your day are also popular ways to bring people together and help to give your fundraising a boost.”

St Clare’s Hospice needs to raise £5,000 a day to operate.

If you would like to get involved in Jolly Jumper Day, or any other way of support The Hospice, call the fundraising team on 0191 529 7111,

or go to www.stclareshospice.co.uk/events/jolly-jumper-day for your fundraising pack.