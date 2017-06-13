South Tyneside hospice in hunt for volunteers

One of South Tyneside best loved charities is looking for volunteers.

St Clare’s Hospice, in Primrose Terrace, Jarrow, is looking for receptionists to become the friendly faces that welcome their patients, visitors and staff.

The charity is also looking for driver escorts to help safely bring day care guests to and from the Hospice.

Receptionists are needed between 9am and 5pm to meet and greet visitors, answering telephone calls and responding to enquiries and ensuring visitors sign in and out of the building.

Carol Halliday, receptionist administrator has worked for the hospice - which has annual running costsof just under £2 million- for nine years.

She said: “The hospice is a really friendly place to work and no two days are the same.

“You only get one chance to make a good impression so reception staff are important. The best part of the job for me is talking to people.

“I love greeting our day care patients and their families.”

Driver escorts are needed to help from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 10.30am and 2.30pm an 4.30pm.

Duties include ensuring day guests can safely transfer on and off the ambulance and have a safe and pleasant journey to and from the hospice.

Michelle Middlemas, HR Advisor, said: “As a registered charity the support we receive from our local community and volunteers is amazing, as without them we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide the high quality care that we do to our patients and their families.”

To apply for the volunteer roles or for more information, go to www.stclareshospice.co.uk or call 529 7100.

Closing date for vacancies is Friday June 23.