South Tyneside hospital gets £24,000 charity boost

A £24,000 gift from older people’s charity Royal Voluntary Service is improving patient care at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The money – raised from the charity’s tea bar in the accident & emergency department, has been used to buy three new state-of-the-art, portable bladder scanners.

The new machines can easily be moved anywhere in the hospital and also have an inbuilt printer, which makes results instantly accessible.

Scans play a vital part in informing decisions about treatment options for patients and some of the hospital’s older stock required repairs.

The new scanners will help to greatly reduce delays to treatment for patients and should also mean fewer cancelled appointments.

Mike Cox, South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust’s head of biomedical engineering, said: “Medical devices co-ordinator Clare Williams, supported by the biomedical engineering team, appealed for help from Royal Voluntary Service to buy some replacements and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Trust chairman Neil Mundy added: “We are very pleased indeed that Royal Voluntary Service has chosen to give us such a generous donation. Its volunteers do a wonderful job and we really appreciate the time and effort that they put in to helping us to improve patient care.”

Mark Stobart, retail area manager for Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to make this significant gift. We would like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers who contribute to the success here at South Tyneside District Hospital; they provide a really invaluable service.”

The tea bar in the hospital is run by a team of 20 Royal Voluntary Service volunteers. As well as preparing and serving food and drinks, volunteers provide information to patients and visitors about hospital and community services.